Public warned to avoid river area in Melaka after nine-foot crocodile sighting

MELAKA: The public has been advised to stay away from the river area in Kampung Paya Luboh, Tangga Batu following the sighting of a nine-foot crocodile this afternoon.

Tangga Batu Fire and Rescue Station Operations Commander Senior Fire Officer II Zuraidi Omar confirmed his team received an emergency call at 11.47 am from a resident who spotted the reptile on the riverbank.

Eight personnel were immediately dispatched and arrived at the scene around 11.50 am, where they found the crocodile on the riverbank near the village road.

Zuraidi stated that while there is currently no direct threat to residents, the public should avoid the area for their own safety.

He explained that the high riverbank made capturing the animal difficult, prompting continuous monitoring until the situation was confirmed under control.

The case has been referred to the Melaka Department of Wildlife and National Parks for further action as it involves a wild animal.

The operation concluded at 12.40 pm with the team returning to the station after ensuring the area was safe. – Bernama