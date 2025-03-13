SHAH ALAM: The Pulau Indah Power Plant (PIPP) in Klang, built four years ago, has been in commercial operation since March 1, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He shared the news via Facebook, crediting the success to the dedication and hard work of the entire PIPP team and Worldwide Holdings Berhad (WHB).

“Alhamdulillah, I received the good news from (WHB Group chief executive officer) Datin Paduka Norazlina Zakaria that PIPP is now in commercial operation.

“ At exactly midnight on March 1, 2025, PIPP officially entered its commercial operation phase. Congratulations to the PIPP and WHB teams for their hard work over the past four years,“ he said.

The 1,200-megawatt (MW) gas turbine power plant in Pulau Indah was developed by WHB in collaboration with Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) at a total cost of RM3.3 billion.

Amirudin said the commercial operation of PIPP is set to play a key role in advancing Malaysia’s sustainable energy sector.

With this milestone, he said, PIPP is expected to generate RM1.6 billion in revenue next year, further strengthening its impact on the state’s economic and energy landscape.

“Hopefully, this success will bring more benefits to the state and the people,“ Amirudin said.