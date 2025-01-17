Pulau Ketam islanders get heartwarming contribution from Vincent Tan

Tan, guided by Lim (white shirt), visits a village in Pulau Ketam during his first visit to the island. THESUN/AMIRUL SHAFIQ

KLANG: In the joyous spirit of the Lunar New Year, Berjaya Corporation Berhad (BCorp) founder and advisor Tan Sri Vincent Tan Chee Yioun has donated RM250,000 to three local schools and five temples in Pulau Ketam to support the quality of life for the island’s residents. A ceremony was held in SJK(C) Hwa Lien, Pulau Ketam, to welcome Tan’s first heartwarming visit to the island, which is located off the town of Klang, while spreading warmth and enhancing the well-being of those in need. Also present was Tan Sri Lim Kuang Si, group managing director of KOSSAN Rubber Industries Berhad. “It is a great pleasure to be here for the first time at Pulau Ketam,” Tan said: “I am pleased to make this donation with the hope that it will contribute to the continued growth of local schools, support community associations, and enhance the well-being of our elderly residents. “Education is a vital foundation for a prosperous future, and together, we can help create a stronger and more connected community for all. “I am convinced the school will utilise the donation effectively, and I hope it will provide meaningful support to those here,” he said.

Tan explained that the donation was a personal initiative driven by his awareness of the financial challenges often faced by Chinese schools. While the schools had not requested any assistance, he saw this as an opportunity to contribute to the community and offer support as a gesture of goodwill and friendship. “My good friend, Tan Sri Datuk Lim Kuang Sia, is originally from here. He once shared that during his younger days, he worked as a fisherman in Pulau Ketam. “So, I decided to visit this place to see where he grew up and how he became the successful person he is today,” Tan said in his speech. Tan added that as this was his first time visiting the island, he found it to be a fascinating destination for tourism. He said the island offers various attractions, including hotels and homestays, making it a great spot for visitors. “While the lifestyle here is predominantly Chinese-influenced, it beautifully showcases Malaysia’s rich cultural diversity. I find this aspect very interesting and valuable to experience,” he said. SJK(C) Hwa Lien vice chairman Wan Mu Cai expressed deep gratitude for the support provided, highlighting how the donation would help address the school’s pressing needs and enhance its facilities. “Tan Sri Vincent Tan personally reached out to me with the intention of donating to the school, which we warmly welcomed and deeply appreciated,” he said. Wan said the donation will be used to address various needs at the school, including repairing damaged facilities. “For example, the projector we currently use is no longer functioning well, so we plan to install a new LED backdrop for better use in classrooms and for events,” he said. Speaking about the temple, Wan highlighted the recent repainting effort, where it had undergone much-needed refurbishment to restore its vibrancy and beauty. “If you look at the temple now, it’s vibrant and colourful because it was recently repainted. “However, repainting a temple is a costly endeavour, so Tan Sri Vincent Tan’s donation came at just the right time to support this effort,” he said.

Also present during the ceremony were Tan’s wife Puan Seri Esther Tan, Lim’s wife Puan Seri Chow Cheng Moey, and Berjaya Assets Berhad non-independent non-executive director Datuk Wira Vincent Lye Ek Seang, among others. The ceremony also saw a series of delightful activities such as lion dances and popular Chinese New Year songs, and concluded with the traditional Prosperity Toss, known as “yee sang” wishing for health, wealth, and prosperity in the New Year.