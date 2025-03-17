SHAH ALAM: Puspakom’s chief executive officer, Mahmood Razak Bahman, revealed that intermediaries, or ‘runners’, are making profits of up to RM750 by selling an appointment slot at the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom).

He said that the tactic used by these intermediaries involved using the same vehicle chassis number but with different registration numbers (licence plates) to secure multiple appointment slots.

Each appointment slot at Puspakom is priced at RM3.50, but through this method, intermediaries can sell the slot for as much as RM750.

“Investigations are ongoing with the assistance of the Road Transport Department (JPJ). We are looking into who is involved and why they are doing this, and we will call in these intermediaries,” he said during a briefing following a visit by the Malaysia JPJ director-general, Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli, to the Shah Alam Puspakom centre today.

Previously, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook announced that Puspakom would no longer allow multiple bookings for the same registration number in order to prevent misuse by intermediaries who sell the inspection slots to others for excessive profits.

Meanwhile, Aedy Fadly, speaking at a press conference after the visit, said that they are also collaborating with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to explore actions that can be taken against those involved.

“We are trying to locate these runners, but currently, we have exhausted all communication channels, and they are uncontactable. We are looking for alternative methods,” he said.