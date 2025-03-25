SHAH ALAM: The Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) is ready to share its expertise and compete with the three companies appointed by the Ministry of Transport to carry out Motor Vehicle Inspection Centre (PPKM) services by 2027.

Its chief executive officer, Mahmood Razak Bahman, said that its 30 years of experience in vehicle inspection and road safety in Malaysia would make PUSPAKOM remain relevant in the market.

“Currently, we (Puspakom) are in a new phase, and it is time for us to double our efforts towards service excellence, innovation, and integrity to ensure that every vehicle on the road is safe.

“The experience of handling approximately 1.4 million vehicles annually proves that Puspakom has a systematic approach trusted by most parties,“ he told reporters after the Puspakom Iftar event held here today.

In addition to over 300 guests attending, the event also hosted 20 senior citizens from Rumah Seri Kenangan Cheras and launched an exclusive video montage and the final episode of a web series titled ‘Inspection Hati Aidil’, showcasing Puspakom’s brand content initiatives.

At the same time, Mahmood said that Puspakom is ready to share its expertise and collaborate with the three new companies in the vehicle inspection industry to ensure that road safety remains a top priority.

He added that Puspakom welcomes the presence of new players, as it will enhance the quality of services and provide significant benefits to users.

“I welcome the competition because it will encourage all companies to work harder for the well-being of the public, and for Puspakom itself. The level of trust customers have in our services remains high,” he said.