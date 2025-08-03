Puteri Umno remains backbone of party’s struggle, says Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has lauded Puteri UMNO as the unwavering backbone of the party’s struggle, celebrating its 24th anniversary.

The UMNO president highlighted the wing’s dynamic role in representing young women’s voices and leading strategic efforts.

In a Facebook post, Ahmad Zahid commended Puteri UMNO for its bold leadership and grassroots presence.

“From social media to villages and cities, Puteri is always present — contributing energy and igniting the spirit of the party’s struggle,“ he said.

He noted the significance of this anniversary, coinciding with the upcoming Sabah State Election, which he called a test of Puteri UMNO’s maturity and capability.

“I believe, with strong solidarity and unyielding spirit, Puteri UMNO will continue to chart success in nation-building,“ he added.

Ahmad Zahid concluded with a message of encouragement: “Happy 24th Anniversary to Puteri UMNO. Continue to shine as the leading force of young women in our nation.” - Bernama