Sarawak launches ILID programme to upgrade logistics infrastructure

SIBU: The Sarawak government is set to implement the Integrated Logistics Infrastructure Development (ILID) programme statewide to strengthen logistics infrastructure and support sustainable economic growth. State Transport Minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin highlighted the programme’s strategic importance in reducing traffic congestion, illegal parking, and improving road safety while optimising logistics operations.

One key project under ILID is the Miri Lorry Terminal, Sarawak’s first integrated truck transport hub, designed to centralise lorry operations and ease urban traffic. “The terminal will provide better loading, unloading, and maintenance facilities, along with rest areas for drivers, boosting transport efficiency,“ Lee said. However, delays in earthworks retendering have pushed the project timeline, with contract awards expected by September 2025.

Speaking at the 40th anniversary of the Federation of Sarawak Lorry Association and the 55th anniversary of the Sibu Lorry Association, Lee assured stakeholders of close monitoring to ensure timely completion. Meanwhile, the Bintulu Lorry Terminal remains in the planning phase, with discussions on its operational model and site selection ongoing.

Lee urged truck operators to collaborate with the Ministry of Transport Sarawak (MOTS) in identifying suitable locations for terminals in Sibu and other regions. He reiterated the state’s commitment to improving logistics and transport safety, including enforcing speed limiter devices (SLDs) on commercial vehicles from October 1.

“While cost concerns exist, SLDs will enhance road safety, reduce accidents, and improve the industry’s reputation,“ Lee added. - Bernama