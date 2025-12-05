Putra Heights blaze-affected residents thank firefighters

SUBANG JAYA: Grief, gratitude and quiet resilience filled the air at the Subang Jaya fire station yesterday as residents affected by the Putra Heights gas pipeline explosion met in person with the firefighters who risked their lives to save them.

At an emotional event named “The Guardians of Flames”, organised by AsiaWorks Malaysia, those affected by the tragedy gathered to honour frontline responders and share stories of escape, loss and survival.

Among them was Aziah Puteh Azib, 55, a government secretary who still carries the trauma of that terrifying day.

“I didn’t realise my home was on fire. When others had already evacuated, I was still inside.

“I didn’t understand the situation until I started to feel unbearable heat seeping in,” she recounted.

In a moment of panic and confusion, Aziah delayed her evacuation until her nephew rushed in to rescue her.

“That’s when I left. The roof and curtain railings were already falling. I lost many items, including valuable jewellery.”

She found refuge at a nearby surau, where she made a video-call to her husband who was in Kepong at the time.

“But even now, the experience lingers. Even going to work, I still feel anxious. I contacted Talian Kasih and spoke to someone for nearly an hour.

“That helped,” she said, her voice trembling as she acknowledged the mental toll it had taken.

Another resident, Raja Shyra Raja Haris, 56, shared a similarly harrowing escape.

“It was just me and my husband at home. My children live in other states. We saw the sky turn orange from the window. The heat was intense,” she said.

Initially, the couple considered fleeing toward a nearby river, but concerns over safety prompted them to take an alternative route.

“We ran through some bushes and (kept moving) until we reached a roadside,” she said.

Despite suffering burns, her focus was on survival.

“My left arm got burnt, but I didn’t feel it at the time. I was just focused on getting out.”

Now living in a condominium in Kelana Jaya, Raja Shyra has stored what little she could salvage in a rented warehouse.

“Some things were saved, but a lot was lost. Even my phone.”

Both women brought photographs of what remained of their homes – blackened ruins and ashes that stand as silent testaments to their loss.

Among those listening intently was firefighter Ananias Makim, 37, from Sabah.

Although not on duty during the blaze on April 1, he was deployed the next day as part of the standby crew.

“The fire had already been put out but the heat was still present. Some houses were still smouldering,” he said.

Ananias recounted the intensity of the disaster, adding that one firefighter suffered burns during a rescue operation.

“The temperature measured up to 1,000°C, even from 200m away.”

He said the flames could only be fully extinguished after a Petronas contractor shut off the gas pipeline.

“We couldn’t put it out ourselves until that was done.”

Reflecting on the aftermath, Ananias said: “Most had lost their homes entirely and even those partially damaged were unsalvageable. If I could say something to the residents, I’d wish them a speedy recovery. Please stay strong, brighter days will come. I only wish I could do more.”

Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Department senior fire officer Ismail Yusof said firefighters are often seen as heroes. But behind the uniform, they are ordinary individuals doing their best.

“We are ordinary people with a job to do,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of safety awareness and early preparedness in emergency situations.

“When you dial for help, time matters. But having an emergency plan in place beforehand can save lives.”