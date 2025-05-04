Putra Heights disaster: King visits victims, provides assistance

KUALA LUMPUR: The gas pipeline explosion and fire incident in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, Selangor on Tuesday (April 1) has caught the attention of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, as he spent time engaging with and enquiring about the wellbeing of the victims.

The arrival of His Majesty, accompanied by the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, at the temporary relief centre at Dewan Serbaguna, Masjid Putra Heights, was greeted with deep gratitude by the victims involved, who expressed their heartfelt appreciation for the concern shown.

Sultan Ibrahim also presented personal contributions of RM1,000 each, through Yayasan Sultan Ibrahim Johor, to the 308 heads of households affected by the disaster.

Earlier, His Majesty visited the site of the gas pipeline blaze at about 9.40 am and was greeted by Tengku Amir Shah and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

His Majesty also spent time receiving a briefing on the incident, which occurred on the second day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, before taking a ride in a Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) four-wheel drive vehicle to survey the site at ground zero.

Also present were Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay and Petronas Group Chief Executive Officer Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz.

As of 8 am today, a total of 382 victims from 99 families were still sheltering at the relief centre, while 109 people from 27 families are housed at the MBSJ Multipurpose Hall (Dewan Camelia) relief centre.

The victims also received cars for temporary use today, namely 30 cars from Carro and 20 from Carsome after 25 vehicles from Chery Malaysia were handed over to the first group of recipients yesterday.

In addition, Berjaya Corporation Bhd founder Tan Sri Vincent Tan handed over contributions worth RM3,000 per family for 300 families while Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad chief executive officer Chai Keng Wai presented the same amount to another 100 families.

Selangor Investment, Trade and Mobility Committee chairman Ng Sze Han said Panasonic Malaysia will also distribute 240 e-vouchers worth RM500 each for the purchase of home appliances.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPN) director-general Datuk Nor Hisyam Mohammad told Bernama that they are actively conducting a final safety assessment at the crater site and it is expected to be completed tomorrow.

“We will present the findings to the Selangor Disaster Management Committee soon. We are also currently conducting water extraction operations at the crater site following overflow due to yesterday’s rain,” he said.

Nor Hisyam said the residents must be accompanied by officers on duty to access the affected residential areas, especially the areas near the unstable crater site, although there is no movement restriction for residents who have returned to their homes.

The fire at the Petronas gas pipeline, which occurred at 8.10 am on Tuesday (April 1), saw flames soaring over 30 metres high with temperatures reaching 1,000 degrees Celsius, and it took nearly eight hours to be completely extinguished.

A total of 87 houses have been declared as “total loss” in the aftermath of the disaster while 148 other affected houses that sustained damage are deemed to be safe and can be occupied after repairs.

More than 300 people were displaced and are being sheltered at two relief centres. However, no fatalities were reported.