PUTRAJAYA: A total of 38 out of 146 victims involved in the gas pipeline fire incident in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, last Tuesday (April 1) are still receiving treatment at hospitals and clinics.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that from this number, 18 victims are being treated in general wards in government hospitals whereas 20 of them are in private facilities.

“There are no victims treated in intensive care units and no deaths reported as of noon today,” according to daily data released by the MOH today.

It was reported that there are 13 patients in the Putrajaya Hospital (HPj), two in Kuala Lumpur Hospital, and one each in the Sultan Idris Shah Hospital, Serdang, Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital, Klang and Ampang Hospital.

The MOH also said that Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Services (MHPSS) activities were conducted at two temporary relief centres (PPS), namely at the Putra Heights Mosque Hall and Camelia Hall, as well as at HPj, with 88 individuals receiving the MHPSS intervention.