KUALA LUMPUR: Civil servants directly affected by the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, Selangor last Tuesday are advised to immediately inform their respective department heads.

The Public Service Department (PSD), through a post on Facebook, stated that the affected civil servants who require Work From Home (WFH) or leave to make an official application through their department heads.

“We at JPA are very concerned about the incident that occurred in Putra Heights Heights. Our hearts are with all the victims who were affected either directly or indirectly,“ the post said.

The department also thanked members of the civil service who participated in the rescue operation or went to the ground to provide assistance or psychosocial support.

“We record our highest appreciation for your services and sacrifices. You are the backbone of the people and the country, remaining steadfast even in challenging situations,” it said.

Several initiatives have been introduced to support the fire victims, including cash assistance of RM5,000 for homes that were completely destroyed and RM2,500 for partially damaged houses, as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Ministry of Education also provided special assistance of RM1,000 to more than 100 students, teachers, and staff affected by the fire.

There are also various other assistance provided by other ministries and the private sector.