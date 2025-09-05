KUALA LUMPUR: A former employee of a film distribution and production company pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of dishonest misappropriation of the company’s funds totalling RM400,000 two years ago.

Zainath Mohd Ghani, 62, was charged with committing the offence, causing the company to suffer losses at the company’s office in Sentul, between Jan 12 to Aug 23, 2023.

The charge, framed under Section 403 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to five years, with whipping and is liable to a fine upon conviction.

Magistrate Amira Abdul Aziz allowed the woman bail of RM3,500 with one surety and set June 19 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Hench Goh appeared for the prosecution, while Zainath was represented by lawyer Kirthen Subramaniam.