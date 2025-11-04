SHAH ALAM: Customers of Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) affected by the gas pipeline fire incident in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya will be exempted from paying their March water bill.

In a statement, Air Selangor said that a one-off 100 per cent rebate for one month would be given to help ease the burden of its affected customers following the incident.

Additionally, the utility company also provides several other forms of assistance, such as waiving the reconnection fee for water supply to homes affected by the fire.

“Other assistance provided includes no minimum charge imposed on premises with no water usage for a period until further notice.

“Air Selangor will continue to monitor developments in the affected areas and is committed to assisting our customers in Putra Heights who are involved according to current needs,“ it said in a statement on Facebook.

Affected customers are requested to contact Yasmin Hood, from the Customer Service Department, at 019-2883897 for more information regarding the assistance provided.

The media had reported that the fire incident on April 1 involved 469 houses.