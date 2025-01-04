KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Animal Association is offering free pet care services for seven days to pet owners affected by the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, Selangor, today.

Its president, Arie Dwi Andika, said the offer runs from tomorrow until April 8 and covers small animals such as cats, rabbits, birds, hamsters, hedgehogs and pet civets.

“All the mentioned animals will be housed at the Galeri Animal Malaysia shelter on Jalan Ipoh. This shelter holds an animal shelter licence from the Malaysian Department of Veterinary Services.

“Pets belonging to victims of the fire will be cared for and provided with food, water and other necessary needs while at the shelter.

“Free pick-up and return services are also available, with the collection schedule to be updated periodically by the shelter’s management,” Arie told Bernama via WhatsApp.

He added that pet owners in need of temporary care services can contact them at 011-71245931.

The massive blaze at Jalan Putra Harmoni affected 237 houses and 305 people, many of whom suffered burns and heat inhalation injuries.