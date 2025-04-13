PUTRAJAYA: The condition of a man who was seriously injured in the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, on April 1 is improving, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said that based on medical monitoring, the 21-year-old man, who is still dependent on a ventilator, has shown signs of progress at a private hospital.

“I received a report that it’s getting slightly better. Let’s pray for his recovery.

“He is intubated but improving; now on inotropes, which are also showing better response,” he said at a press conference after launching the World Physical Activity Day (WOPAD) celebration, held in conjunction with the Car-Free Day initiative in Putrajaya today.

On the status of other victims receiving medical treatment, Dzulkefly said that as of yesterday, 30 people were still being treated at both public and private hospitals.

“There are currently 17 victims admitted to private hospitals, 13 in Ministry of Health hospitals and one ICU case in a private hospital,” he said.

The Petronas gas pipeline fire and explosion caused flames to shoot over 30 metres high, with temperatures reaching up to 1,000 degrees Celsius. Firemen took nearly eight hours to extinguish the blaze.

The incident left 81 houses destroyed with structural damage exceeding 40 per cent, another 81 partially destroyed, 57 houses affected but not burned, while 218 homes were unaffected.

Previously, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the full report on the fire is expected to be completed by mid-May.