KUALA LUMPUR: Petronas Gas Bhd (PGB) today said the fire incident at its main gas pipeline in Putra Heights, near Puchong, Selangor has affected its pipeline services within the central zone, including Shah Alam, Klang, Puchong and Batu Tiga, which is about 7.0 per cent of the shipper’s total commitment volume to its customers.

It noted that in order to mitigate these operational issues and until full operations can be resumed, PGB is working closely with the relevant authorities and the shipper to implement several mitigation measures to ensure the security of supply and restoration of its pipeline services in the affected areas.

“The company wishes to clarify that it will only be able to provide the full financial impact of the incident upon the completion of the incident investigation, tentatively to be in May 2025,” PGB said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.