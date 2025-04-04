KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) will ensure that the medical and healthcare needs of victims of the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, are fully met at the temporary relief centre.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said this is to ensure that victims with pre-existing conditions receive the best possible care during their stay at the relief centre at Putra Heights Mosque.

“I found that healthcare services have not been disrupted, and we are also using MySejahtera, which provides us with immediate information regarding the medications required by these victims.

“Additionally, the Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Service (MHPSS) is providing emotional support and helping to maintain the victims’ mental well-being,“ he told reporters after visiting the relief centre today.

Dzulkefly said that seven personnel from the district health clinic, 12 from MHPSS, and three from the district health office are providing healthcare services at the relief centre, with support from the University Malaya Medical Centre, Universiti Teknologi MARA, and the Malaysian Red Crescent.

As at noon, 379 people from 97 families are being housed at the relief centre.