SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government is committed to ensuring that all recovery processes for victims of the April 1 gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, are carried out transparently, safely, and responsibly.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the state government is in the process of obtaining a list of victims who are still undergoing treatment and may require intensive care, including surgery or skin grafts.

He said, for this purpose, the state Public Health and Environment Committee chairman Jamaliah Jamaluddin has been tasked with coordinating health assistance efforts with the hospitals involved.

“I believe that through concerted efforts between the state and federal governments, the victims will be able to rebuild their lives with greater confidence and dignity,” he said in a Facebook post.

On April 23, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad reportedly said that 18 victims of the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights were still receiving treatment at health facilities.

According to Dzulkefly, a total of 150 injured victims sought treatment at government and private hospitals on the day of the incident, April 1.

The Petronas gas pipeline fire at 8.10 am on April 1 produced flames over 30 metres high with temperatures reaching 1,000 degrees Celsius and took nearly eight hours to be extinguished.

The incident caused 81 homes to be completely destroyed, with structural damage exceeding 40 per cent, 81 homes partially damaged, 57 homes affected but not burned, and 218 homes left unaffected.