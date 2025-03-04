SHAH ALAM: The government’s assistance towards the Putra Heights inferno incident victims will begin disbursement next week, said Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

“The disbursement will begin next Monday,“ Amirudin told a press conference at the Selangor SUK building here, yesterday.

The Menteri Besar was referring to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement that homeowners whose properties were damaged would get RM5,000 each, while those who sustained injuries would receive RM2,500 each.

In related news, 85 families and homeowners affected by the incident will be allowed to return to their respective homes yesterday.

Amirudin said that all 85 houses have been deemed safe to occupy by relevant authorities including the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) as well as the Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).

“There are electric and water connections to these houses. The district’s disaster management committee will inform the respective families beginning yesterday.

“Out of the 235 affected residential houses (by the inferno), 115 were deemed safe for occupation by JBPM. However the rest, apart from those 85 houses, have no water connection established yet.”

The Gombak lawmaker also said that the preliminary investigations of the incident are being carried out involving two parts: technicality and also criminal and negligence.

He said that the preliminary report to the Putra Heights inferno will be revealed tomorrow (April 4) and is expected to be delivered by Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan.

Amirudin also said that he will sit together with Petronas to discuss the replacement of houses that suffered total loss due to the tragedy.

He said that victims of the incident are expected to be placed at the relief centres for another week before alternative accommodation can be provided.

“As of the end of this week, the state government will decide on a more suitable and comfortable solution for the rest of the victims that still cannot return to their homes.

“I had also been contacted by Airbnb to provide the victims temporary placements for free before a permanent placement can be arranged,” he added.