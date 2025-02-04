Putra Heights gas pipeline blaze: 20 agencies start probe

SUBANG JAYA: Some 20 agencies will begin investigations and safety inspections at the location of the gas pipeline fire at Jalan Putra Harmoni Putra Height, Subang Jaya today.

The agencies include the Royal Malaysia Police, the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), the Public Works Department as well as local government authorities and the district office.

Subang Jaya police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said that as of this morning, Jalan Persiaran Harmoni was closed in stages to facilitate the movement of security forces but will be opened in stages.

“A briefing will be held with all the agencies involved to conduct investigations and take follow-up actions at the scene,“ he told reporters at the Incident Command Post (PKTK) today.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Director-General Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said his department had begun several major work activities including assessing losses to houses and vehicles affected by the gas pipeline explosion.

He said a team has been placed on standby to deal with any possibility of a fire incident.

“We will work with TNB to assess the situation regarding electrical wiring, especially exposed cable...whether the wiring is safe or further action is needed to enable us to make immediate connections in the area,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

Nor Hisham said the department is paying attention to the structures of houses that were burnt or affected by the explosion to ensure the safety of the residents involved.

“If they are unsafe or dangerous, we may carry out demolition work, for example, the roofs,“ he said.

The department, he said, was also mobilising its teams from Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Kuala Lumpur and the Headquarters to speed up the investigation process and facilitate the movement of affected residents to return to their homes as soon as possible.

A check by Bernama in the area found that dozens of residents affected by the incident had gathered as early as 7.30 am to find out about the progress and status of their homes, as well as waiting their turn to return home to get essential items and important documents.

Also seen entering the area affected by the fire today were members from the Bukit Aman Tracker Dog Unit (K9) and the Forensic Investigation Unit.

Yesterday, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussien Omar Khan was reported to have said that inspections would be carried out by the agencies involved today before residents were allowed to return to their homes.

As of yesterday, a total of 364 people from 74 families affected by the fire were evacuated to two relief centres (PPS), namely at the Putra Height Mosque and the Subang Jaya City Council Multipurpose Hall (Camelia Hall).