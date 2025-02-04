PUTRAJAYA: Workers affected and unable to report to their workplaces during the recovery period following the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights are encouraged to apply to their employers for Flexible Working Arrangements (FWA).

The Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) said that this measure is provided for under Section 60P of the Employment Act 1955, allowing for changes in working hours, working days, or work locations.

“In this regard, KESUMA urges employers to give due consideration, taking into account the difficulties faced by these workers, and to approve their applications for a suitable period,” the ministry said in a statement today.

KESUMA also called on private sector employers to consider granting paid compassionate leave for an appropriate duration to enable affected employees to manage matters related to property damage and losses.

Employers and employees requiring advisory services on labour issues may contact the nearest Department of Labour of Peninsular Malaysia (JTKSM) office or call 03-88865192 for assistance and clarification on workers’ rights in this situation.

KESUMA informed that its departments and agencies have been mobilised to collaborate with other government bodies to provide full support to those affected and to ensure safety measures are taken to protect workers’ well-being and expedite their recovery.

According to the statement, the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) was on-site as soon as the incident was reported and launched an investigation under Section 15(1) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 [Act 514], which mandates employers to ensure workplace safety.

“As an immediate action, DOSH has issued a Disturbance Prohibition Order and five Prohibition Notices on each block valve at the incident site,” the statement read.

Any violation of these provisions may result in a fine of up to RM500,000 or a maximum imprisonment of two years, if found guilty.

Meanwhile, KESUMA stated that Social Security Organisation (PERKESO) Prihatin Squad members were promptly deployed to the Temporary Evacuation Centre (PPS) in Putra Heights and nine hospitals around Selangor as soon as the incident was reported, to provide support to victims experiencing trauma and physical effects due to the incident.

KESUMA explained that PERKESO has identified victims who are PERKESO contributors and are eligible for benefits under the Invalidity Scheme, with the payment process currently underway.

Any PERKESO contributors involved in this incident may check their eligibility for claims under PERKESO ’s social protection schemes, including Temporary Disablement Benefit and Permanent Disablement Benefit, subject to the severity of their injuries.

Enquiries can be made by contacting the PERKESO Customer Service Hotline at 1-300-22-8000. Customer Service Hotline at 1-300-22-8000.

Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said yesterday that 237 houses were affected and 305 people impacted by the fire, which broke out at 8.10 am and was only extinguished after more than seven hours.