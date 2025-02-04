KUALA LUMPUR: Azman Alias initially dismissed two incoming calls from an unknown number, during the devastating gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, yesterday.

Shocking news awaited 56-year-old Azman when he answered the third call from the same number, as his daughter informed him that she was among the injured victims of the incident.

Only later did it dawn on him that his daughter had used a different phone to make the desperate call.

Azman said that when he received the call, his daughter, Amirah Izzaty, 31, was at her in-laws’ house in Putra Heights. Also present at the house at the time were his son-in-law, Muhd Adib Naqiuddin, 31, and his four-year-old granddaughter, Maryam Mikayla.

“My daughter sustained burns on both her legs and hands, as well as minor injuries to her head.

“But my granddaughter, Maryam, is in a more severe condition. Both her legs and hands are burned, and she also sustained injuries on her forehead and eyes,” he told reporters at Serdang Hospital today.

He added that his granddaughter is currently in critical condition, and is constantly crying due to the pain.

Azman said that he was informed that his granddaughter would be transferred to Putrajaya Hospital, due to the severity of her injuries.

The morning fire reached temperatures of up to 1,000 degrees Celsius, triggering a powerful explosion and tremors in the surrounding area. The flames soared over 30 metres high and lasted eight hours, destroying homes and property.