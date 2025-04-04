Putra Heights residents affected by fire may seek compensation – Lawyer

KUALA LUMPUR: Residents affected by the recent gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, Selangor, may seek compensation from the convicted party under the Gas Supply Act 1993, said prominent lawyer M. Manoharan.

The legal expert explained that Section 30D of the Act provides legal protection to victims of such incidents, enabling them to claim damages from the convicted party.

Manoharan added that the court has the discretion to issue orders requiring the offender to pay both prosecution costs and compensation to the affected individuals.

“The compensation may cover a variety of losses, including physical injury, property damage, or loss of income,” said Manoharan when contacted by Bernama today.

Manoharan, currently in London, explained that when determining the quantum of compensation, the court takes into account factors such as the severity of the offence, the extent of the damage, the financial losses suffered by the victims, and the convicted party’s ability to pay.

He also highlighted that the compensation provided under criminal proceedings does not affect the victims’ right to pursue civil claims.

“While the criminal compensation might cover some costs, victims can still take legal action to recover further damages if necessary,“ Manoharan clarified.

In cases where the victim is deceased, compensation will be provided to their legal representatives, ensuring that the family is not left without recourse.

The relevant authorities must first identify the offender, who must then be prosecuted. “If found guilty, the court has the authority to order the offender to pay damages to the victims,“ he stated.

The blaze involving a Petronas gas pipeline on Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, occurred at 8.10 am last Tuesday and affected a total of 1,254 people from 308 families.

Eighty-seven homes were completely destroyed and rendered uninhabitable, while 148 homes sustained damage but are still livable after repairs.

As of 8 am today, 379 individuals from 97 families are sheltered at the Masjid Putra Heights PPS.