Putrajaya CMC to strengthen unity and ease burden on authorities - JPNIN

PUTRAJAYA: The Putrajaya Community Mediation Centre (CMC) has been established as a proactive measure to strengthen unity and provide a platform for peaceful and effective conflict resolution within the community.

The Department of National Unity and Integration (JPNIN) said the centre results from a strategic collaboration with the Property Management Division under the Prime Minister’s Department and Putrajaya Corporation.

“The centre is expected to promote faster and more conducive conflict resolution within the community, especially in Putrajaya’s rapidly growing strata developments.

“It is anticipated that cases within neighbourhoods will involve disputes over shared property use, such as lifts, corridors, parking spaces, and more,” said JPNIN in a statement today.

The department highlighted that the centre could help ease the burden on authorities, such as the Royal Malaysia Police, by handling minor disputes and neighbourhood conflicts that can be resolved amicably and offering psychosocial support to the parties involved.

JPNIN noted that the mediation process not only helps defuse conflicts but also promotes tolerance and mutual understanding within the community, in line with the Malaysia MADANI concept.

The establishment of the centre demonstrates the government’s commitment to strengthening national unity through a more inclusive and comprehensive approach.

To date, 571 Community Mediators have been certified and are dedicated to resolving conflicts to avoid lengthy and complex legal proceedings, of which 33 are based in Putrajaya.

With the official launch of the Putrajaya CMC today by the Ministry of National Unity secretary-general, Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad, Malaysia now has eight mediation centres in various locations.