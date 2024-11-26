PUTRAJAYA: The Putrajaya Festival of Ideas (Putrajaya FOI), slated to be held at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) from tomorrow until Friday, will bring together over 80 leaders, subject matter experts, academics, and industry professionals on stage for forums and parallel sessions through the Malaysia Ideas Conference (MyIDEAS).

Among the distinguished guests, panellists, and moderators expected to attend are the Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, Capital A chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes, and Ikhlas Capital chairman Tan Sri Nazir Tun Razak.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) said that this prestigious platform will discuss current issues, with all moderators and panellists sharing their perspectives, experiences, and innovative ideas, as well as solutions to the challenges currently faced by the country and the world.

Five forums will take place over the three-day event, focusing on the introduction of ideas, success stories, and public service reforms.

“Also lined up are 10 parallel sessions addressing topics related to the economy, education, international diplomacy, healthcare, artificial intelligence (AI), TVET (technical and vocational education and training), digital transformation, food security, environmental sustainability, and the MADANI context,” the statement read.

The statement said the Putrajaya FOI Talk with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and two other panellists will also be held, focusing on the topic of ‘Ideas from Malaysia’s Youth’. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to officiate the programme on Thursday.

The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, will deliver the Royal Address at the Putrajaya FOI on Friday, the final day of the event, according to the statement.

According to MOHE, the organising of the FOI is a significant effort to elevate higher education and strengthen Malaysia’s image as a hub of intellectual discourse and innovation.

“MOHE hopes that these discussions will restore the glory of the culture of knowledge and foster a society that values knowledge,” it said.

Previously, Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir reportedly said that the Putrajaya FOI will serve as the starting point for an annual event aimed at reinforcing Malaysia’s image as a knowledge and innovation-based nation, in line with the Malaysia MADANI aspirations and the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).