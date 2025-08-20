Putrajaya road closures for National Day rehearsals Aug 26-29

PUTRAJAYA: Fourteen main roads in Putrajaya will face closures from August 26 to 29 for National Day rehearsal activities. Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus confirmed the closures will be in effect from 6 am until 12 noon daily. The affected routes include Lebuh Wawasan and Persiaran Perdana among other key thoroughfares.

Additional full closures will impact 14 main access roads to Putrajaya Core Island from August 29 at 10 pm through August 31. These closures will affect critical junctions including Lingkaran Putrajaya at Jambatan Saujana and multiple traffic light intersections. Datuk Fadil Marsus stated, “Members of the public are advised to plan their journey in advance, arrive early at the venue, and take advantage of the free shuttle bus service.”

The free shuttle service will operate every 15 minutes from three different locations to accommodate attendees. A significant security presence of 2,708 officers and personnel will be deployed to manage the expected crowd of 100,000 visitors. Police will also conduct an Anti-Crime Operation focusing on high-risk areas and large crowd zones during the celebrations. - Bernama