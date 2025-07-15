Putri Qisya to receive PERKESO benefits after Sungai Korok tragedy

KUALA LUMPUR: The next of kin of the victims in the Sungai Korok tragedy will receive two benefits from the Social Security Organisation (PERKESO) based on her late father’s contributions.

PERKESO confirmed that Mohamad Azim Izat Ishak, 31, was an active contributor under the Employees’ Social Security Act 1969, with his last employment as a security guard.

“With his contributions, the next-of-kin, his eldest daughter Putri Qisya, is entitled to receive a one-off Funeral Management Benefit (FPM) of RM3,000 and a monthly Survivors’ Pension of RM576.25 until she turns 21 or completes her first degree,” PERKESO stated.

The organisation extended its condolences and assured continued support for the family.

Additional aid, including education and psychosocial care, will be provided under the Social Synergy programme to ensure long-term assistance for Putri Qisya.

The tragic incident on July 5 involved a Proton Iswara carrying Putri Qisya’s parents and four siblings, which skidded and plunged into Sungai Korok in Kedah.

All six family members were found deceased in the submerged vehicle. – Bernama