KUALA LUMPUR: The Radio and Television Malaysia Veterans Association (PVRTM) has proposed that the Tun Abdul Razak Institute of Broadcasting and Information (IPPTAR) be used as a platform for sharing the experiences and skills of its members with new media practitioners.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the contributions and vast experience of veteran media practitioners are needed not only as a reference, but also as a guide in producing new talents in the media industry such as quality journalists, presenters and newsreaders.

“Your contributions should not end with your retirement from service, but should rather be the beginning of a greater role in instilling the values ​​of social responsibility and integrity in the communications sector.

“So I will bring this proposal to the post-Cabinet meeting (Cabinet of Ministers) of the Communications Ministry next week. God willing, the platform will be provided as well as some remuneration or allowance,” he said when speaking at the PVRTM Aidilfitri celebration at Angkasapuri here today.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin as the Royal Patron of PVRTM.

Also present were Broadcasting director-general Datuk Suhaimi Sulaiman, PVRTM president Zohara Gany Mhd Bathusha, IPPTAR director Roslan Ariffin, Malaysian Government Pensioners Association president Tan Sri Wan Mahmood Pa’Wan Teh and national broadcasting figure Tan Sri Ahmad Othman Merican.

At the ceremony, Fahmi also announced an allocation of RM30,000 from the Communications Ministry to PVRTM, as support for the association’s efforts to look after the welfare of its members and to mobilise various initiatives to uphold the country’s broadcasting heritage.

He also proposed the establishment of a body or foundation that combines the energy, expertise and experience of RTM veterans with existing staff as an effort to empower the broadcasting sector at RTM besides ensuring the continuity of the values ​​and standards that the news agency has built over the years.

“I also invite all PVRTM members to use the platforms and influence available in their respective WhatsApp groups, for example, to become agents of delivering accurate and authentic information to the community.

“In this increasingly challenging digital era, help us deliver the message ‘if you’re not sure, don’t share’,” he said.