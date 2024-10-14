Queen officiates Malaysia Book Corner at Brunei’s UNISSA

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, visited the Gadong Campus of Universiti Islam Sultan Sharif Ali (UNISSA) here today to officiate the Malaysia Book Corner, which showcases collaborative research publications between Brunei and Malaysia.

The Queen, who is on a state visit to Brunei with His Majesty the King, Sultan Ibrahim starting yesterday, was accompanied by Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Raabi’atul Adawiyyah as the Royal Escort.

Her Majesty arrived at the university library at 2.15 pm and was welcomed by Brunei’s Minister of Education Datin Seri Setia Dr Romaizah Md Salleh and UNISSA Rector Datuk Seri Setia Dr Norarfan Zainal, and other members of the university.

Also present were Malaysia’s Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir and Grand Chamberlain of Istana Negara Datuk Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini.

After the screening of the UNISSA corporate video, Her Majesty officiated the launch of the Malaysia Book Corner and signed the commemorative book in conjunction with her visit to the university.

Raja Zarith Sofiah later visited the Al-Imtiyaz Gallery, the Cooperation Exhibition, and the Digital Mushaf Studio at Brunei’s second public university, and the first in Islamic higher education.

Her Majesty also participated in a photo session with the UNISSA community before leaving.

Earlier, Norarfan, in his welcoming speech, said that UNISSA’s relationship with Malaysian higher education institutions (IPTs) was highly significant, with the presence of Malaysian scholars since UNISSA’s establishment helping to further develop the university.

“Currently, 24 per cent or 11 of UNISSA’s international academic staff are Malaysians,” he said.

He added that the university was actively engaging in high-impact research collaboration with regional countries, especially with IPTs in Malaysia, having signed 33 joint research projects with 15 Malaysian universities.

“Strategic collaborations are also carried out through activities such as the Study Abroad Programme and Student Exchange Programme with Malaysian universities like International Islamic University of Malaysia, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, and Management & Science University.

“Other activities include mobility and internship programmes between UNISSA and Malaysian universities. Currently, six students from UPSI (Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris) and two from UKM (Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia) are participating in these programmes at UNISSA,” he said.

Norarfan said UNISSA’s curriculum was designed to focus on spiritual and intellectual development, with the al-Quran al-Karim course as the university’s core or compulsory subject for all study levels.

UNISSA was established on Jan 1, 2007, and operates two campuses, one in Gadong and another in Sinaut.

The university has 1,900 students, including 158 international students, 12 of whom are Malaysians, with 121 academic staff.