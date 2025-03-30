Queen pays respects at Bukit Mahmoodiah Royal Mausoleum

KUALA LUMPUR: Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, visited the Bukit Mahmoodiah Royal Mausoleum in Johor Bahru yesterday to pay respects at the royal family’s gravesites.

According to a post on the official Facebook page of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, Her Majesty took the opportunity to recite Yassin, place flowers, and sprinkle rose water on the graves of Sultan Iskandar Ibni Almarhum Sultan Ismail, Tunku Abdul Jalil Ibni Sultan Ibrahim (Tunku Laksamana Johor), and Enche’ Besar Hajah Khalsom Abdullah.

As a tribute to Tunku Abdul Jalil, Her Majesty also wore a ring that once belonged to her son during the visit.

“This ring was the only one that the late Tunku Laksamana used to wear, and I have kept it until now,” Her Majesty said.