Quick action by Federal Court staff prevents fire

PUTRAJAYA: Quick action by staff of the Federal Court in Precinct 3 here in calling the Fire Department prevented a fire from breaking out during a short circuit in Courtroom 1 this afternoon.

Putrajaya Fire and Rescue Department director Abdul Manaf Che Isa said a call was received at around 12.45 pm and upon the arrival of the operation team at the scene, it was found that a short circuit had occurred and there was a smell of smoke from the courtroom.

He said there were no casualties in the incident and further inspection and monitoring at the location had been carried out to ensure safety.

“There were no victims at the location and the smell of smoke was found to be caused by electrical wiring. No trials were in progress and no building evacuation order was issued by the Fire Department,“ he said when contacted here today.

He said the operation involving 13 personnel and five fire engines ended at around 1.09 pm and the case was handed over to the building maintenance team for further action.