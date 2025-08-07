Quran as life and governance foundation, says Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called for the Quran to serve as the foundation of life and governance to cultivate a spiritually and intellectually balanced generation.

He stated that the Quran should influence policymaking, education, and economic strategies beyond mere recitation and memorisation.

“Today’s fast-paced world sees unchecked technological growth, towering skyscrapers, and rapid economic progress, yet human souls grow restless, and morality declines,” he said.

“The Quran is a divine guide, a civilisational code, and the bond connecting humanity to Allah SWT,” he added during the World Quran Symposium 2025 opening at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar also attended the event.

Ahmad Zahid stressed that while physical and technological advancements are crucial, Malaysia must also nurture a Quranic generation grounded in faith and noble values.

The government supports this vision through initiatives like the TVET Huffaz programme and Pre-Tahfiz Programme in KEMAS preschools.

“From 100 preschools, the programme now spans 8,167 KEMAS preschools, targeting 140,000 young huffaz by 2026,” he said.

MARA further supports this through its ulul albab concept in 57 MRSM institutions nationwide.

“MRSM ranks among the top-performing schools in recent SPM results,” he noted.

Ahmad Zahid described the symposium as a strategic effort to position Malaysia as a leader in global Islamic discourse.

“Malaysia bridges intellectual heritage and modern innovation, serving as a hub for moderate Islamic dialogue,” he said.

He urged participants to transform symposium discussions into actionable policies rooted in Quranic values.

The event gathered 1,500 attendees, including scholars, students, and policymakers, to deepen Quranic appreciation in daily life. - Bernama