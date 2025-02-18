Racial slur on signboard: Corn seller arrested

PETALING JAYA: The corn seller who sparked online ire due to a racially insensitive signboard in his stall has been arrested.

Sepang district deputy police chief Superintendent Shan Gopal Krishnan said the seller and his Indonesian wife were picked up by the police on Monday (Feb 17), according to the New Straits Times.

“To date, we have taken statements from seven witnesses in connection with the case.

“Our investigations revealed the man’s wife had also overstayed,“ he was quoted as saying.

Police have opened investigations under Section 4 of the Sedition Act, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act, and Section 505(b) of the Penal Code for sedition, misuse of network facilities, and making statements intended to cause public fear or alarm.

On Monday, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang announced that the corn seller had apologised to all Malaysians, particularly the Indian community, for the signboard.

Aaron said the seller “pledged” to never repeat such acts in the future.

Recently, the corn seller was subject to online backlash after a video went viral of his stall with a signboard containing racial sentiments allegedly targeting the Indian community in the country.

It is said that a woman who was working at the stall removed the signboard after being called out.