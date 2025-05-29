PETALING JAYA: Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli announced yesterday that he will resign from the Cabinet, effective June 17.

Following in his footsteps, Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad has also tendered his resignation, effective July 4.

Both PKR leaders made the announcements via press statements posted on their respective social media platforms.

Rafizi said he had submitted his resignation letter to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and would begin using his remaining annual leave starting yesterday until his last official day in office.

“I joined politics to cultivate a new political culture grounded in accountability and the people’s mandate. My recent defeat in the party polls means I no longer have the mandate from my party to translate its agenda into government policy,” said Rafizi.

He added that in keeping with democratic practices in other countries, party leaders who lose internal elections should step aside for those with a renewed mandate to serve in the government.

Rafizi also expressed gratitude to the leadership and civil servants at the Economy Ministry, praising their professionalism and ability to craft effective economic policies and programmes.

“My final responsibility as minister has been the completion of the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), which is now ready to be tabled in Parliament in the upcoming session,” he said.

According to Rafizi, the 13MP places significant emphasis on comprehensive education reforms, including structural changes involving the Education Ministry.

“I hope the Cabinet will uphold the bold reforms, even after my departure,” he added.

Rafizi’s resignation follows his defeat in the recent PKR deputy presidency race, where Nurul Izzah Anwar secured over 70% of the vote. She was officially elected as the new deputy president with 9,803 votes, while Rafizi received 3,866, marking a significant shift in party leadership.

Before the election, Rafizi had indicated that he was prepared to step down from his ministerial post if he failed to retain his position, framing the move as a gesture of respect for the grassroots mandate.

He also reassured that the internal party contest would not impact the functioning of the unity government.

“I have spoken with my colleagues in the government, including those from Gabungan Parti Sarawak and Barisan Nasional, and assured them that the internal party contest will not disrupt the administration,” he had said.

He also affirmed that he would continue serving as Pandan MP.

Previously, Rafizi also said once he is no longer bound by his responsibilities as a minister, he will have more freedom to speak out on various issues without being constrained by Cabinet ethics.

“Firstly, I will no longer be burdened with the heavy responsibilities of a minister. Secondly, I’ll be happier because my hands and mouth will no longer be tied.”

Rafizi served as the Economy minister, having been appointed to the role by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim following the 2022 general election.

Meanwhile, Nik Nazmi, who announced his resignation on Instagram, said he would be on leave from today until the day before his resignation takes effect.

He lost the Setiawangsa PKR division chief post to director-actor Datuk Afdlin Shauki and failed to retain his PKR vice-presidency.

Nik Nazmi explained that his Cabinet appointment was closely tied to his previous role as a PKR vice-president.

“I look forward to continuing my service as an MP and refocusing my efforts on Setiawangsa.”

His tenure as minister began in Dec 2022 and included a portfolio reshuffle in Dec 2023.

His achievements made in collaboration with the civil service include significant amendments to the Environmental Quality Act 1974 and enhanced transparency in the Environmental Impact Assessment process.