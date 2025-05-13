PUTRAJAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has rejected the notion that if Nurul Izzah Anwar loses the PKR deputy president election, it will give the impression of rejection of president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Saifuddin Nasution said the competition for the position in the PKR Election for the 2025-2028 term is only between Nurul Izzah and incumbent Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and nothing more.

“I don’t see that Nurul Izzah being chosen means Anwar’s support, and Nurul Izzah being rejected means (a) rejection of Anwar.

“This is a fight between Rafizi and Nurul Izzah, and party members are examining (both) before making a decision,“ he said at a press conference after the monthly gathering of the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) here today.

Rafizi in a talk in Kedah yesterday was reported to have said that PKR would face risks if Nurul Izzah lost the party election, especially ahead of the 16th general election (GE16).

Saifuddin Nasution, who is also the Home Minister, said that this party election must be faced with a spirit of unity and avoid factionalism because it causes internal divisions in the party which ultimately hinders work after the election.

“My stance is that the election within the party is not a matter of ‘us versus them’. On the contrary, this election is about ‘we are together’. All candidates who are running for office must adopt this mindset,“ he said.

He said after the National Congress is concluded on May 24 and the final decision is made, the parties that are part of the Unity Government must move forward and prepare for the Sabah state election which will be held at any time.

“For now, I am still the PH secretary-general (who) is responsible for the four-party coalition and I am also a member of the PKR Political Bureau. With these two responsibilities, I can still provide a role,“ he said.