Silent liver cancer crisis in Malaysia with 74% late-stage detection

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is grappling with a silent liver cancer crisis, with 74% of cases detected at the most advanced stage, where treatment options are limited.

The high prevalence of hepatitis B and obesity, both major contributors to liver disease, has put more Malaysians at risk.

Consultant General, Hepatobiliary Pancreatic and Liver Surgeon at Sunway Medical Centre Velocity (SMCV) Dr Johann Faizal Khan highlighted the lack of effective public screening programmes as a key barrier.

“While high-risk individuals such as those with liver cirrhosis and chronic viral hepatitis are screened, patients who appear relatively healthy may not even realise they have these diseases,“ he said.

Liver cancer, particularly hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), is the eighth most common cancer in Malaysia but has the second-lowest five-year survival rate at just 12.8%.

The Ministry of Health notes it remains a leading cause of premature death.

“The absence of early symptoms should not be mistaken for good health. Liver cancer can develop silently, without warning signs,“ Dr Johann stressed, urging regular health screenings regardless of perceived health status.

Despite late detection challenges, innovative treatments like NanoKnife surgery offer hope.

This minimally invasive procedure uses electrical pulses to destroy cancer cells without harming healthy tissue, making it ideal for patients with compromised liver function or tumours near vital structures.

However, not all cases are suitable for minimally invasive methods. Larger tumours may still require traditional open surgery or partial hepatectomy, where the cancerous portion of the liver is removed. For severe cases, a liver transplant may be necessary.

Post-treatment, patients with chronic liver conditions remain at lifelong risk.

Continued surveillance and lifestyle changes—such as a balanced diet, avoiding alcohol and smoking—are crucial for long-term liver health.

“Empowering patients with knowledge and tools is just as critical as medical treatment,“ Dr Johann said.

With advancements in treatment and growing access to cutting-edge care, patients now have better survival prospects when paired with proactive health management. - Bernama