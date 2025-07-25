Strong 6.4 earthquake hits Samoa Islands region, no tsunami threat

KUALA LUMPUR: A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 struck the Samoa Islands region early this morning.

The tremor occurred at 7.37 am local time, as reported by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

The quake’s epicenter was located at a depth of 302 kilometres, with coordinates at 14.7° South and 175.8° West.

This places it approximately 714 kilometres northeast of Laucala, Fiji.

MetMalaysia conducted an initial assessment and confirmed that there is no tsunami threat to Malaysia.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation, but no immediate reports of damage or casualties have been issued.

Earthquakes in the Pacific region are common due to tectonic activity, but this event’s depth may have lessened its impact on nearby land areas.

Residents in the region are advised to stay alert for aftershocks. - Bernama