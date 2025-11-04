KUALA LUMPUR: Perak Domestic Trade, Cooperatives, Consumer Affairs and New Chinese Villages Committee chairman Woo Kah Leong suggested that the Rahmah Sales programme be implemented in higher education institutions (IPT) nationwide to reduce the cost of living for young people.

Woo said the proposal would be taken to Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali at the upcoming National Consumer Movement Meeting.

“I am the exco responsible for the Perak State Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN). I see that we have to use this ministry to the best of our ability. For example, the Rahmah effort introduced by the government is aimed at reducing the cost of living.

“Regardless of the elderly, women or young people, it is indeed a good initiative. I will try to make this suggestion. I will try to implement the Rahmah Sale in the campuses that we have, regardless of whether they are local or private campuses,“ he said.