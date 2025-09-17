Raja Muda of Perlis urges stronger Malaysia-Indonesia diplomatic ties

JAKARTA: The Raja Muda of Perlis has emphasised the crucial role of Malaysia’s embassy in strengthening diplomatic relations with Indonesia.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail stated that the embassy must protect Malaysia’s political and economic interests while fostering stronger people-to-people connections.

His Royal Highness described the embassy as a vital bridge for enhancing mutual understanding, cooperation and friendship at all levels.

The royal address occurred during an official visit to the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta alongside the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin highlighted the embassy’s responsibility toward Malaysian citizens requiring assistance in Indonesia.

He specifically mentioned students, workers and businesspeople as groups needing particular attention and support.

The Chancellor of Universiti Malaysia Perlis noted the university’s significant Indonesian student population and partnership networks.

UniMAP remains committed to expanding academic collaborations with Indonesian institutions through research and educational exchanges.

Perlis continues to welcome Indonesian students and researchers as part of its educational development aspirations.

The royal couple attended the embassy visit in conjunction with the UniMAP International Leadership Mobility 2025 programme.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin discussed bilateral matters with Malaysia’s Ambassador to Indonesia Datuk Syed Mohamad Hasrin Tengku Hussin.

He identified labour issues, border management and regional economic competition as areas requiring careful diplomatic handling.

The Raja Muda advocated for Malaysia-Indonesia relations based on kinship spirit rather than destructive competition.

He described both nations as natural neighbours destined to complement each other’s strengths and development.

Global challenges including climate change, economic uncertainty and artificial intelligence advancements demand closer cooperation.

Regional security issues further emphasise the strategic importance of strengthened Malaysia-Indonesia relations.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin expressed confidence in universities cultivating globally skilled, open-minded future leaders.

Higher education institutions can play a pivotal role in sustaining and enhancing bilateral relations between both countries. – Bernama