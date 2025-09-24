Raja Muda of Selangor witnesses RM6.12 million zakat contribution from 22 firms

SHAH ALAM: The Raja Muda of Selangor witnessed a significant business zakat contribution totalling RM6.12 million from 22 companies today.

Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah attended the ceremony where the Selangor Zakat Board received the collective tithe payment.

He was greeted upon his 5 pm arrival by LZS deputy chairman Tan Sri Ambrin Buang and chief executive officer Mohd Khaidzir Shahari.

Also present were Selangor deputy Mufti Datuk Dr Miszairi Sitiris and Raja Tan Sri Arshad Raja Tun Uda, chairman of the Raja Muda of Selangor Foundation.

Dherbs Holdings Sdn Bhd contributed the largest single amount of RM900,000 in business zakat.

Other major contributors included XpertsCo Sdn Bhd with RM624,161.30 and Kumpulan Hartanah Selangor Berhad with RM599,160.82.

Advanced Air Traffic Systems (M) Sdn Bhd donated RM550,000 while Bawal Sdn Bhd gave RM500,000 and Public Islamic Bank Berhad contributed RM400,000.

Worldwide Holdings Berhad also presented a zakat wakalah fund of RM200,000 for welfare, education and youth development programmes managed by YRMS.

LZS chief executive officer Mohd Khaidzir Shahari expressed confidence in achieving this year’s total zakat collection target of RM1.328 billion.

He revealed that business zakat is expected to contribute RM205 million towards this overall target.

The organisation has already received business zakat from more than 8,500 companies, entrepreneurs and traders this year.

Current business zakat collections have surpassed RM117 million, indicating growing corporate awareness.

Mohd Khaidzir highlighted LZS’s professional management through dramatic growth from RM15.9 million in collections in 1995 to RM1.22 billion in 2024.

Zakat distribution has similarly increased from RM16.3 million in 1995 to RM1.19 billion this year.

This performance represents an average annual increase of 17% in both collection and distribution.

LZS became Malaysia’s first zakat institution to distribute over RM1 billion in zakat funds.

Mohd Khaidzir attributed this success to the trust of zakat payers and three decades of management experience.

He urged companies and individuals who have not fulfilled their zakat obligations to contribute for the benefit of over 78,000 asnaf families. – Bernama