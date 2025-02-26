ARAU: The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, has outlined five key strategies to draw Generation Z (Gen Z) into the Police Volunteer Corps for University Students (SUKSIS), with a more dynamic and innovative approach that aligns with contemporary developments.

Speaking at the opening of the National SUKSIS Best Practices Seminar 2.0 at Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP), he proposed a dynamic shift in SUKSIS’ approach, designed to resonate with the digital-savvy, fast-paced youth of today.

This includes adapting the programme to Gen Z’s preferences, integrating engaging physical activities, fostering creativity in training, facilitating direct community engagement and encouraging participation in decision-making processes.

“The challenges of today’s digital age reflect a generation that is quick to adapt and demands immediate results.

“Therefore, an approach that is both innovative and in tune with modern developments will not only attract this generation to SUKSIS but also offer them meaningful experiences,” Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra said.

At the event, the Raja Muda, who is also the Chancellor of UniMAP, was joined by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, Perlis police chief Datuk Muhammad Abdul Halim and UniMAP vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Zaliman Sauli.

In his address, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra also emphasised that Gen Z is poised to become the nation’s future leaders, equipped with advanced technological skills, critical thinking and boundless creativity, making them a vital asset, particularly in the growing digital economy.

“With this approach, SUKSIS will become more relevant to Gen Z. By adopting an inclusive and flexible model, the programme can strike a balance between structure and adaptability, discipline and empathy, as well as tradition and modernity,” he added.