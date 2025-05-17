Raja of Perlis confers state awards on 25 recipients

ARAU: The Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail, today conferred state awards and medals on 25 recipients in conjunction with the ruler’s 82nd birthday celebration, in an investiture ceremony held at Istana Arau.

Also gracing the ceremony were the Raja Perempuan of Perlis Tuanku Tengku Fauziah Tengku Abdul Rashid; Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail and Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil.

The Perlis government, in a statement, said the number of 25 recipients has been symbolically chosen to mark the Silver Jubilee celebration, commemorating 25 years of Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin’s reign as the Ruler of Perlis, which will be observed from April 17 this year until April 16, 2026.

Leading the list of recipients was ARKA Holding chairman Engku Maharaja Lela Setia Paduka Datuk Syed Budriz Putra Jamalullail Datuk Seri Diraja Syed Amir Abidin Jamalullail, who was conferred the Darjah Dato’ Setia Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail (D.S.S.J.), which carries the title of Datuk Paduka.

Meanwhile, Kangar High Court Judge Dr Arik Sanusi Yeop Johari was conferred the Darjah Dato’ Paduka Mahkota Perlis (D.P.M.P.), which carries the Datuk title.

Three recipients received the Darjah Dato’ Setia Paduka Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail (D.S.P.J.), which carries the Datuk title. They are the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) chief executive Mohamad Haris Kader Sultan; former Royal Ranger Regiment chairman Major General Datuk Abdul Rahman A Wahab; and Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Zaliman Sauli.

Former Royal Military Police Corps chairman Major General Abd Wahab Geoh; National Centre for Defence Studies (PUSPAHANAS) director-general (Management and Training) Major General Mohd Azmurin Mat Khalib; and Kedah Federal Development Office director Zepri Saad, were conferred the Darjah Dato’ Panglima Sirajuddin Jamalullail (D.P.S.J), which carries the title of Datuk.

Meanwhile, the Darjah Setia Mahkota Perlis (S.M.P.) was awarded to six recipients, including Perlis State Legislative Assembly Speaker Rus’sele Eizan; Perlis Education director Rose Aza Che Arifin; UniMAP deputy vice-chancellor (Student Affairs and Alumni) Prof Dr Mohd Mustafa Albakri Abdullah and head of the Otorhinolaryngology (ENT) Department of the Tuanku Mizan Armed Forces Hospital, Brigadier General Dr Loh Sheau Torng.

Nine individuals received the Darjah Seri Sirajuddin Perlis (S.S.P.), including Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to the Raja of Perlis, Colonel Hairil Razman Mohamad; National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) chief executive officer Ahmad Dasuki Abdul Majid; Perlis Immigration director Khairul Amin Talib; National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) director (Prevention Division) Zainudin Abdullah and Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) chief executive officer Mohd Nazim Mohd Noor.

Two recipients were awarded the Darjah Ahli Mahkota Perlis (A.M.P.), namely the secretary of the Human Resources Management Division, Perlis State Secretary’s Office, Azmi Abdul Latip and the senior private secretary to the Raja of Perlis, Shaiful Amri Ahmad Safian.