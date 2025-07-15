Rakan KKM still a cause for concern as it lacks clarity on many aspects, says MMA president

PETALING JAYA: The setting up of Rakan KKM is still a cause for concern as it lacks clarity on many aspects, says Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) President Datuk Dr Kalwinder Singh Khaira.

Kalwinder said he is concerned about the lack of clarity surrounding Rakan KKM’s governance, operational model, scope of services, financing structure, and human resource planning.

“MMA urges the Ministry of Health (MOH) to provide the details of the manpower structure of the Rakan KKM initiative under the Minister of Finance Incorporated (MOF Inc).

“A key concern is whether the initiative may inadvertently create inequities in access to care. There is growing apprehension that wealthier patients could be given faster access to services through this model within public facilities, effectively creating a two-tiered system,“ he said in a statement on Tuesday (July 15).

He added that this would undermine the principles of Universal Health Coverage (UHC), which are built on fairness and equal access to care for all, regardless of socioeconomic status.

Another pressing issue, he highlighted, is regulatory oversight as public trust in its transparency, accountability, and compliance with healthcare standards must be assured.

“Of greater concern is the impact this initiative may have on the already strained public healthcare workforce.

“With severe shortages of doctors, nurses, and allied health professionals in public facilities, it is crucial that MOH clarify whether Rakan KKM will involve the secondment of government staff, external recruitment, or a transition of existing clinical and non-clinical personnel out of the public system,“ he said.

Concerns on whether existing MOH resources, such as infrastructure, equipment, and administrative support, will be utilised for services provided under this initiative also need to be addressed, he added.

Kalwinder urged that further explanation be done without delay to prevent confusion or concern among the healthcare community and the public.

“MMA emphasises that any new initiative within the public healthcare framework must be people-centric, not profit-driven and must prioritise the interests of the rakyat.

“All reforms or partnerships in healthcare must be guided by the principles of equity, quality, transparency, and long-term sustainability,“ he said.

Rakan KKM is a whole-of-government partnership to enhance Ministry of Health hospitals and clinics by offering ‘premium economy’ services at selected public hospitals for elective outpatient, daycare, and inpatient services.