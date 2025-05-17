SHAH ALAM: PKR vice-president candidate Datuk Seri R Ramanan has denied any wrongdoing following the circulation of a viral video allegedly showing him handing cash to another individual in front of a business premises.

The Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives clarified that the video was an old recording and described it as a malicious slander resurfaced by irresponsible parties ahead of the party’s elections.

“That happened after the Selangor state election. The place shown is right outside my service centre, and I was handing money to my own staff. If you look closely, the door clearly displays the Pakatan Harapan logo. So what’s the issue?

“If we’re willing to stoop to this level of dirty politics, it’s very bad. This is slander... I hope those behind it learn a lesson. This is really bad,” he said when met after officiating the Tekun Nasional Basic Entrepreneurship Seminar here today.

A 34-second video clip had gone viral showing Ramanan handing money to an individual in front of a premises before walking away.

On the ongoing party polls, Ramanan, who is also PKR’s deputy information chief, said that all candidates should campaign with decorum, refraining from insults or personal attacks, and instead focus on grassroots engagement.

“This is a party election, not a general election. We need to really connect with the grassroots, meet them in person, wherever they are and listen to their struggles, grievances and hopes,” he said.

Ramanan also addressed backlash over a previous statement in which he expressed confidence that PKR could secure up to 80 seats in the 16th general election if Nurul Izzah Anwar wins the Deputy President post, saying that the remark had been misinterpreted.

He explained that the figure was simply an optimistic target, inspired by Nurul Izzah’s proven track record in leading the party to win 50 seats in GE14.

“It’s a hope. So is it wrong to have hope?” he added.

The PKR polls feature a head-to-head contest for the Deputy President post between Nurul Izzah and Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, while incumbent President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim remains unchallenged.

PKR’s National Congress, including the Angkatan Muda Keadilan and Women’s wings, is scheduled to take place from May 22 to 24 in Johor Bahru, with central leadership elections held on May 23.