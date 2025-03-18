SUNGAI BULOH: PKR deputy information chief 1 Datuk Seri R. Ramanan has been elected unopposed as the Sungai Buloh PKR division chief.

According to Ramanan, he is the sole nominee for the post in the divisional party elections scheduled for April.

Ramanan, who is also Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister, expressed his gratitude to division members for the mandate and trust given to him to lead Sungai Buloh PKR.

“With this mandate, I will continue working hard to serve the people and ensure that the residents of Sungai Buloh, regardless of race, benefit from the MADANI Government’s initiatives,“ he told Bernama today.

He said this after attending a Food Box Distribution Programme for UMNO branch chiefs in Sungai Buloh, which was also attended by Sungai Buloh UMNO division chief Datuk Megat Firdouz Megat Junid.

Commenting on the party elections at both division and central levels, Ramanan, who is also the Sungai Buloh MP, said the process demonstrated PKR’s commitment to democracy and he was confident that all candidates would compete fairly.

When asked about the possibility of contesting at the central level, Ramanan said he had met with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to discuss the matter.

“I am the president’s man. I have had discussions with Anwar. The nomination process for all divisions has just concluded.

“The nomination for the Central Leadership Council (MPP) positions is still open. I will announce my decision soon,“ he said.

PKR secretary-general Dr Fuziah Salleh previously said that elections for division-level positions, including the Women’s and Youth wings, would be held from April 11 to 20.

She said elections for the MPP and Women’s and Youth wings at the central level would be held on May 24.