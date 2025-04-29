KUALA LUMPUR: Sungai Buloh Member of Parliament Datuk Seri R. Ramanan today handed over RM100,000 in aid to flood victims in Kampung Kubu Gajah and Pusat Tahfiz Az Zahrah Lilbanat in Kampung Sungai Pelong.

The Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives said the contribution, made in collaboration with Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM), included household items such as stoves, pots, fans, blenders and rice cookers for 150 families affected by the floods in the constituency last week.

He added that essential supplies were also provided to the tahfiz centre, including a freezer, water pump, sound system, stove, metal racks and rubber mats to help students continue their studies more comfortably.

“I would like to express my utmost appreciation to Datuk Mohamed Shamir Abdul Aziz (AIM managing director) and AIM’s leadership for their close cooperation and commitment to the Sungai Buloh Parliamentary People’s Service Centre in ensuring that aid is delivered quickly and effectively.

“This is more than just aid — the Sungai Buloh Parliamentary People’s Service Centre remains committed to helping the people at all times. In hardship and ease, we stand together. This is the spirit of compassionate solidarity in Sungai Buloh,” he said in a statement today.

Ramanan, who is also PKR Sungai Buloh division chief, said the MADANI Government remains committed to assisting those affected by disasters and will ensure that no group is left behind, in line with efforts to achieve transparent and comprehensive post-flood recovery.