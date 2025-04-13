KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Seri R. Ramanan hopes that the Tamil New Year will bring greater economic prosperity to the Indian community.

He said economic prosperity is one of the key factors for the Indian community to be more progressive, in tandem with the country’s development.

“In conjunction with the Tamil New Year tomorrow, I would like to wish Happy Chittirai, Vishu and Vaisakhi New Year to all members of the Indian community who are celebrating,” he said in a statement today.

Ramanan, who is tasked with overseeing Indian community affairs, said the community needs to empower and strengthen itself economically, particularly among traders as well as small and medium entrepreneurs.

“The role and involvement of the Indian community in the country’s development cannot be denied, including in the plantation, business and public sectors,” he said.

Ramanan also emphasised the aspects of unity and solidarity within the community to ensure that the strength of ‘Otrumai’ (unity) safeguards the hopes of uplifting the Indian community in the country.

In line with the country’s development, he said the Indian community must also continue to progress, particularly in the economic field.

“As such, I have worked on various initiatives to empower the Indian community economically through the Indian Community Entrepreneur Development Scheme (SPUMI) and SPUMI Goes Big under the National Entrepreneurial Group Economic Fund (TEKUN).

“(In addition) the Vanigham Financing Scheme (VFS) under SME Bank, BRIEF-i under Bank Rakyat (Bank Rakyat Indian Entrepreneur Financing-i), I-BAP (Indian Business Accelerator Programme) under SME Corp, the PENN (Prosperity, Empowerment and A New Normal) Programme under Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia and various other initiatives,” he said.

He also expressed confidence that the Indian community will be able to grab all opportunities provided by the MADANI Government to grow their businesses.

He also prayed that the coming year would continue to bring happiness, joy and prosperity to all celebrating Tamil New Year, Vishu and Vaisakhi and for Malaysia to chart continued success under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Tamil, Malayalee and Sikh communities across Malaysia will be ushering in their respective New Year celebrations of Chittirai Puthandu, Vishu and Vaisakhi tomorrow.