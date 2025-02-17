KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan has thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for resolving the housing issue for the Indian community in Bestari Jaya, Tanjung Karang after a 27-year delay.

The deputy minister, who is tasked with the responsibility of overseeing the Indian community affairs, said the Prime Minister is committed and concerned about addressing issues related to the Indian community in the country.

“The MADANI Government under the leadership of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim often pays attention to issues related to all races, including Indians.

“I represent the Indian community in this country and wish to record my ‘nandri’ (thanks) to the Prime Minister as well as Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) for successfully resolving this housing issue,” he said in a statement today.

“I wish to take this opportunity to express my thanks to KPKT Minister Nga Kor Ming who helped realise this dream,“ he said in a statement today.

Ramanan, who is also the Member of Parliament for Sungai Buloh, said that the Prime Minister often receives the latest information regarding issues affecting the Indian community and all the initiatives implemented by the relevant agencies for that community.

He said the government, via the KPKT, has agreed with the proposal for the development of the Harmoni MADANI People’s Residency Programme (PRR) Bestari Jaya, with an estimated cost of RM75 million, involving a federal government allocation of RM40 million and a Selangor state government allocation of RM35 million.

The project is developed on about 8.09 hectares of land provided free of charge by Berjaya Corporation Berhad (BCB) at Ladang Tinggi Estate, which will be implemented by PR1MA Corporation Malaysia.

Harmoni MADANI PPR Bestari Jaya will feature single-story homes in the outright sale category and has 245 units of houses and the project will be equipped with facilities such as kindergartens, nurseries, shops, stalls, a community hall and children’s playgrounds.

These homes will be inhabited by 245 families of plantation workers from five plantations, namely Ladang Mary, Ladang Nigel Gardner, Ladang Bukit Tagar, Ladang Sungai Tinggi Plantation and Ladang Minyak.

Meanwhile, Kuala Kubu Baharu assemblyman Pang Sock Tao said the housing development shows that the MADANI Govrnment prioritises the welfare of the people even though it (government) has only been in power for 26 months.

“The dream of the residents has become a reality thanks to the close cooperation between the KPKT, Selangor government and BCB, which will serve as an example for similar projects in the future,“ he said in a statement.