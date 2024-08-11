Rapid Bus projects up to 30% savings in maintenance costs with EV fleet transition

KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd (Rapid Bus) is projecting savings of up to 30 per cent in maintenance costs and more than 50 per cent in energy costs with the full adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) by 2037.

Rapid Bus chief executive officer Muhammad Yazurin Sallij said the projections were based on nearly 10 years of operating data from 15 electric buses on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service along the Sunway Route, which had shown lower operational costs.

“Although the price of an EV bus is quite expensive, the savings in maintenance and energy costs make the overall cost over the lifespan of the bus cheaper,” he told Bernama during the Program Bersama Media and a visit to the Rapid Bus depot in Cheras Selatan here yesterday.

Muhammad Yazurin said the transition from diesel buses to EVs would take place in phases, in line with the government’s commitment to making Malaysia a low-carbon nation and reaching net zero emissions by 2050 as outlined in the Paris Agreement.

“The government has given a commitment under the Paris Agreement, and in line with this, we have set low-carbon mobility targets. To support this, our aspiration is to have 100 per cent EV bus fleet by 2037,” he said.

Bus services under Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) are set to be strengthened through the acquisition of 250 electric buses, which would be received in phases from the end of next year.

Muhammad Yazurin said the acquisition of EV buses would be carried out in stages, as the existing diesel-powered buses could still be used.

Regarding today’s programme, he said it was held to provide media practitioners with an opportunity to gain insight into the behind-the-scenes operations of Rapid Bus in delivering the best service to users.