BUS drivers are frequently overlooked, and honestly, they are the unsung heroes, ferrying us from destination to destination.

And deserve a few kind words of appreciation from time to time.

Recently a Malaysian woman took to social media to express her thanks to a Rapid KL bus driver who was apologetic for arriving late.

Anna J shared on her X account about her Rapid KL bus driver who went to the extent of apologising to the passengers for arriving late due to the rain.

“First time meeting a bus driver who is so kind, he even apologised for arriving late because of the rain, even though it wasn’t his fault,” said Anna in her post.

She added that he also would honk before arriving at the bus stop, asking if anyone was keen to board the bus and would not get angry if people did not wave their hand to signal that they wanted to board.

In her post, she attached a photo of the bus driver’s details.

Her post has since made rounds on X, amassing over 765,000 views and comments from impressed Malaysian netizens.

X user @airous2002 shared that she was once sat in the bus that he drove and was very polite with his passengers.

“I’ve ridden with him before. He’s incredibly kind. He drives the T815 route around UM. He always greets passengers, announces the next station, and more. He once ranked in the Top 3 best Rapid KL bus drivers out of 1.3k drivers in KL.”

Meanwhile many others took the opportunity to share how such kind bus drivers were a rare find and recalled their own experience with more ‘difficult’ drivers.

“It would be wonderful if all bus drivers were like him. In my neighborhood, the drivers are always moody and love to brake suddenly. One time, I was drinking, and boom— choked on my drink as it went up my nose. I must have looked so lovely in that moment,” commented @xuleeana

“Once, I waved to stop the bus, thinking it was going to pull over, but at that moment, my wallet fell. As I picked it up, the bus just drove away,” said @ahazhm.

